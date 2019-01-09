Reviewing Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO) and B&G Foods (BGS)

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zivo Bioscience and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -771.46% B&G Foods 11.09% 16.01% 3.96%

Zivo Bioscience has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&G Foods has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zivo Bioscience and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zivo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A B&G Foods 1 2 7 0 2.60

B&G Foods has a consensus target price of $34.61, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Zivo Bioscience.

Dividends

B&G Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Zivo Bioscience does not pay a dividend. B&G Foods pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of B&G Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zivo Bioscience and B&G Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -$10.03 million N/A N/A B&G Foods $1.67 billion 1.17 $217.46 million $2.12 14.00

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Zivo Bioscience.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Zivo Bioscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications. It is also involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling tests that allow individuals to optimize their health and identify future health risks, as well as provides insurers, employers, and healthcare providers with timely information to intervene with wellness programs, fitness regimes, or other preventative measures. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to Zivo Bioscience, Inc. in November 2014. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, Pirate's Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-són, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, SnackWell's, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. It also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. B&G Foods, Inc. sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

