Reviewing Stans Energy (HREEF) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stans Energy and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 46.39% 7.76% 4.41%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Stans Energy does not pay a dividend. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stans Energy and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Stans Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stans Energy and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $72.21 million 6.57 $33.49 million $1.06 11.55

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Stans Energy has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital beats Stans Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

