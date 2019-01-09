Reviewing Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) and Its Rivals

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) is one of 44 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Seanergy Maritime to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -20.25% -34.05% -4.09% Seanergy Maritime Competitors -20.67% -1.95% -0.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million -$3.23 million -2.07 Seanergy Maritime Competitors $320.78 million -$32.25 million 0.92

Seanergy Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Seanergy Maritime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime Competitors 453 1067 1165 25 2.28

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 303.23%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 48.12%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime rivals beat Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.