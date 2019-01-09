Reviewing Invo Bioscience (IVOB) & Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Invo Bioscience and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.98%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Sensus Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $280,000.00 246.62 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $20.59 million 6.54 -$3.71 million ($0.28) -29.89

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sensus Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -500.71% N/A -87.97% Sensus Healthcare -10.21% -16.98% -11.03%

Volatility and Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

