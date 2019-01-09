Reviewing Greystone Logistics (GLGI) & Milacron (MCRN)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Milacron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $48.61 million 0.35 $1.62 million N/A N/A Milacron $1.23 billion 0.74 $1.10 million $1.69 7.63

Greystone Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milacron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greystone Logistics and Milacron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Milacron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Milacron has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Milacron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Milacron is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Milacron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 3.62% 98.98% 6.35% Milacron 3.07% -87.32% 6.90%

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milacron has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Milacron beats Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive, packaging, and medical end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking processes, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segment's products are used in various markets, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

