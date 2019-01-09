Reviewing Dais Analytic (DLYT) and Trans-Lux (TNLX)

Dais Analytic (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dais Analytic has a beta of -1.98, indicating that its share price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dais Analytic and Trans-Lux, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais Analytic 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dais Analytic and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais Analytic -328.98% N/A -723.75% Trans-Lux -23.55% N/A -32.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Dais Analytic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dais Analytic and Trans-Lux’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais Analytic $380,000.00 11.41 -$3.44 million N/A N/A Trans-Lux $24.44 million 0.07 -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Trans-Lux has higher revenue and earnings than Dais Analytic.

Summary

Trans-Lux beats Dais Analytic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dais Analytic Company Profile

Dais Analytic Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes applications using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, sea, brackish, or waste water. It is also developing NanoAir, a water based refrigerant dehumidification, humidification, heating, and cooling system. In addition, Dais Analytic Corporation develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; and NanoCap, an energy storage device, as well as licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Corporation and changed its name to Dais Analytic Corporation in December 1999. Dais Analytic Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides LED lighting solutions; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

