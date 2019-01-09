Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies -3,582.48% -30.38% -28.67% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.74% -34.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $1.85 million 119.28 -$56.14 million ($1.29) -2.72 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$7.04 million ($0.47) -15.62

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 4 1 0 2.20 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 95.87%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.61%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration agreement with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets, as well as includes AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-Linked Retinoschisis. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

