Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 9th (AABA, AIMC, AL, ARRY, AUDC, BECN, BLMN, BYD, CAMP, CCS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 9th:

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

