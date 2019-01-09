Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 9th (AABA, AIMC, AL, ARRY, AUDC, BECN, BLMN, BYD, CAMP, CCS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 9th:
Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
