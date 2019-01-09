Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 9th (BBSEY, BK, BKNG, CNHI, CUBE, DK, DUK, EXPE, FIVE, HTA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 9th:

BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Therapeutics, Inc. offers gene therapy. The Company’s product candidate consist of SPK-RPE65, SPK-CHM, SPK-FIX which are in different clinical phases, for the treatment of additional blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pendragon PLC is an automotive retailer company. Its operating segment consists of Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, California, Leasing, Quickco, Pinewood and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT and Vauxhall brands. Pendragon PLC is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.50 price target on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

