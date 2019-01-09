Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,030,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,787 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,583,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,824.7% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 716,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 705,671 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,161,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,631,000 after acquiring an additional 500,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

