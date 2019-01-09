Regional Management (RM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 44.21 and a current ratio of 44.21. The company has a market cap of $301.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regional Management by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

