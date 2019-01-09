REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $24.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.36 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Shares of RDHL opened at $7.05 on Friday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 461.55% and a negative return on equity of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 61.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 16.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

