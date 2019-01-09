RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY) versus Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Critical Contrast

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of recent ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.03%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 6.76% 9.52% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 5.49 N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.56 billion 1.53 $167.18 million $1.65 21.75

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

