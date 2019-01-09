Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Everi (EVRI)

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2019 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

1/4/2019 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

1/1/2019 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

12/27/2018 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2018 – Everi is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $6.52 price target on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Everi is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

EVRI opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.61. Everi Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Everi by 817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 850,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 255,821 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 274,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 133,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

