RealTract Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $266,183.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $980,970.00 and approximately $266,183.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.02174951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00161518 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00228550 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024908 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

