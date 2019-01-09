Petrus Resources (PRQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$1.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRQ. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:PRQ traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.91. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$1.81.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.