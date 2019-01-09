Shares of Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 1,152,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Range Resources (RRL) Shares Down 8.9%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/range-resources-rrl-shares-down-8-9.html.

About Range Resources (LON:RRL)

Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.