An issue of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) bonds rose 3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and is set to mature on May 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $88.25 and was trading at $82.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Range Resources to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,722,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,300. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,913 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Range Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Range Resources by 5,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 95,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 93,716 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Range Resources (RRC) Bonds Rise 3% During Trading” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/range-resources-rrc-bonds-rise-3-during-trading.html.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.