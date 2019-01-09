Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) Lowered to “Sell” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 375.23% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.

In other news, insider James P. Mcdonough bought 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $77,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 519,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 39.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 148,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

