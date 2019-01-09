Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,152.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $11,152.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.64 or 0.12193336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027500 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.