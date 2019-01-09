QinetiQ Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10 (QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 303.30 ($3.96) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190.30 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.90 ($4.22).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QQ. Barclays raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (up previously from GBX 235 ($3.07)) on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.53).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

