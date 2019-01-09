Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp (BAC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,256,000 after buying an additional 273,716 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 32,953,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,965,000 after buying an additional 954,047 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,163,000 after buying an additional 455,380 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,386,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,313,000 after purchasing an additional 173,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,187,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,804,000 after purchasing an additional 217,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.