Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,383,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,438,000 after buying an additional 10,147,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 647,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 64,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,460,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,091 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

