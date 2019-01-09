Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.24.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $101,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $118,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

