Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (MS) Decreased by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of MS stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $59.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $4,912,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,144,000 after buying an additional 2,100,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,746,000 after buying an additional 1,023,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,246,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 644,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

