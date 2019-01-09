Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Co Reduced by SunTrust Banks (ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

ELY opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 42,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,402,000 after buying an additional 999,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

