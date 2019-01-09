Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Issued By Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRSN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $11.06 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

