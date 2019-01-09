PureVidz Hits Market Cap of $35,468.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. PureVidz has a total market cap of $35,468.00 and $2.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PureVidz has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00002019 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

