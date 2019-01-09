Pundi X (NPXS) Price Up 25.6% This Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $10.39 and $24.43. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $92.53 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.12202357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027675 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 274,555,193,861 coins and its circulating supply is 166,614,999,532 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

