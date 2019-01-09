Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Pivotal Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $14.76 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

