Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $289,174.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $289,174.00 and approximately $50,881.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006032 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019447 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00223795 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000904 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.