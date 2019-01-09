Procter & Gamble (PG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report published on Tuesday. Bank of America currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.55.

PG traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.78. 444,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,670,000 after buying an additional 853,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,135,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,630 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

