Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 856,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,697 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $71,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $241,094,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $112,171,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $82,216,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In other news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $100,028.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,746,239.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/procter-gamble-co-pg-position-boosted-by-calamos-advisors-llc.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.