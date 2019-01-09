Private Asset Management Inc. Has $217,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

