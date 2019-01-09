Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRNB. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Principia Biopharma stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Principia Biopharma has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,556,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.