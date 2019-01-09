Primecap Management Co. CA Has $445.10 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Boeing by 22,056.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 43,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $340.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

