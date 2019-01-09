Pool Co. (POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $556.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $556.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $553.02 million and the highest is $560.00 million. Pool reported sales of $510.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.80.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $153.45. 150,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Pool has a 12 month low of $123.88 and a 12 month high of $175.87.

In related news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $1,658,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $3,318,301.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,482.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Pool by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.