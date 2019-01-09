PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th. Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/pnc-financial-services-group-pnc-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.