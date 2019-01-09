PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,332,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,915,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,894,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 345,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 954,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,041,000 after buying an additional 335,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 557.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,844,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

