PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Raised by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 105.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,332,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,915,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,894,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 345,388 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 954,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after buying an additional 335,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 557.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.81. 3,719,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,717. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

