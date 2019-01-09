PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,318. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $163.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

