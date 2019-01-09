Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 773,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 385,539 shares.The stock last traded at $1.12 and had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The stock has a market cap of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 337.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 964.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 157,816 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,455,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

