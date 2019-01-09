Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,215,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $47,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 267,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 60,977.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 168,298 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 684,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,849,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.71.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Platform Specialty Products news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 549,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $6,022,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,419,258 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $23,974,846.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,269,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,810,313 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/platform-specialty-products-corp-pah-shares-sold-by-morgan-stanley.html.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.