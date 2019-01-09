Planet Fitness (PLNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.98

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.98 and last traded at $58.43, with a volume of 39449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 85,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

