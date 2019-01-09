Pixie Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,017.00 (PXC)

Pixie Coin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Pixie Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Pixie Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $23,017.00 worth of Pixie Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pixie Coin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006936 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019818 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00224252 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000889 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Pixie Coin Token Profile

Pixie Coin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Pixie Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pixie Coin is www.pixiecoin.io . Pixie Coin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin

Pixie Coin Token Trading

Pixie Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixie Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pixie Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pixie Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

