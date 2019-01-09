Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for U.S. Silica in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson expects that the mining company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on U.S. Silica from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Silica from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.58 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 45.8% during the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,119,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 351,807 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $8,275,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $200,000.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,114.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,821.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

