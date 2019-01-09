Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 16,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 702,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on PES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

