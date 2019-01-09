Photronics (PLAB) Trading Up 5.8%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 2,021,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 998,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Macricostas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,389 shares of company stock valued at $455,099 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 19.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,876,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

