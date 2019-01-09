Philippe Santi Sells 5,600 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $359,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.36. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $64.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

