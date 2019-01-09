Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

